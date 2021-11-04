Man pushes ATV out of store, loads it onto trailer, drives away

Police need information on an unidentified man who pushed an ATV out of a York County store and stole it.

Around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, the man walked into the Tractor Supply Co. along Route 15 in Carroll Township, police said.

He pushed a white Coleman AT125UT ATV out of the vestibule and loaded it onto a trailer being hauled by a white Chevrolet truck, according to police.

The ATV is listed for $1,800 on the Tractor Supply Co. website. Anyone who saw this happen is asked to call Carroll Township Police at 717-432-3317.

Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.

