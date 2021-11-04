Fishermen rescued after kayak sinks in Susquehanna River

Two fishermen were rescued from the Susquehanna River after their kayak sank, WGAL reports.

Rescue crews from York and Lancaster and counties responded about 10:35 a.m. Wednesday for two people in the water.

More:Man pushes ATV out of store, loads it onto trailer, drives away

More:Dover Township water rescue caught on camera Wednesday

"It's possible that choppy water, those conditions, led to some water getting inside the kayak," said Mike Parker, with the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission.

Both were in 54-degree water with lifejackets on for about 50 minutes. They were taken to WellSpan York Hospital and were in stable condition.

Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.