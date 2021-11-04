Arby's has mold, Dunkin' has flying insects: Food inspections

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Inspected Oct. 20, 2021

PARMA PIZZA AND GRILL, 1041 HAINES RD, SPRINGETTSBURY TWP

Facility has written procedures, but does not have components of the written procedures needed for cleanup of vomitus or fecal matter.

Wood 2x4 supporting slicer is not smooth, non-absorbent, corrosion resistant.

Loose or broken door hinges observed on walk in cooler.

Loose rubber door gaskets observed on the sandwich and pizza cooling units.

Tableware for customer self-service is not displayed so that only handles are touched by consumers and employees.

Food employee observed in pizza make table area wearing bracelet on arm.

Food employees observed in all food preparation areas not wearing proper hair restraints such as nets or hats.

Hand sink faucet is corroded and no longer cleanable.

Make table door gaskets are encrusted with dirt and food debris.

Observed exterior of bulk storage containers, in the dough mixer area, with encrusted grease and soil accumulation.

The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions related to hair covering, eight common allergens, big six illnesses. The inspector provided information.

Food ingredient spray bottle in the pizza make area is not labeled with the common name of the food.

Table mounted can opener cutting blade, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.

Roof is leaking water in dining and customer pick up areas and is in need of repair. PIC stated this is scheduled for repair tomorrow.

An open employee's beverage container was observed on the food preparation table located in the pizza make table area.

Partially consumed employee foods in the walk in cooler in direct contact with and stored over foods intended for sale or use in the facility.

Refrigerated ready to eat, time, temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours (lasagna, cooked steak meat) located in the walk in cooler, is not being date marked. Two packages of sliced ham are date marked 10/3. PIC stated was frozen, removed from freezer, placed in refrigeration yesterday. The inspector provided training.

The handwash sink spigot observed to have a hose connected to it prohibiting the ability to properly wash hands.

Standing water observed in a waste basket directly underneath the waste water pipe at the three basin sink.

Floor in the kitchen area is made of tile and is cracked, roughened, and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.

Wall in the hand sink area is cracked, roughened , and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.

A working container of cleaner (windex, orange cleaner) was stored above or on the same shelf with food, equipment, and or single service articles in the pizza preparation area.

Inspected Oct. 19, 2021

ARBY'S, 2600 KEYWAY DR, YORK TWP

Drive through area fountain soda machine nozzles, a food contact surface, were observed to have heavy accumulation of mold like substance and are not clean to sight and touch.

Ceiling tile missing in the food preparation area directly over the slicer.

Three basin sink floor drain and waste water pipes are extremely dirty and in need of cleaning.

A working container of Snuggle air freshener was stored above or on the same shelf with food, equipment, and or single service articles in the front counter area.

Commercially processed refrigerated, ready to eat, time, temperature control for safety food, located in the walk in cooler and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened.

The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Unused fountain soda machine in the lobby area is very dirty and in need of cleaning.

The handwash sink located in the shake machine area does not have hot or cold water at sufficient pressure. Water pressure when both faucets are fully open is little more than a dripping stream. Employees may utilize the hand sink in the three basin sink area until sink is repaired and providing water at adequate pressure.

Toilet tissue is not provided at any toilets in the ladies toilet room.

Inspected Oct. 19, 2021

DUNKIN DONUTS, 105 GLEN DR, EAST MANCHESTER TWP

Spigot faucet fixture in the ladies toilet room is corroded.

Flooring throughout the food facility is extremely dirty, sticky and in need of cleaning.

The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions related to between use storage of utensils and employee drinks in food preparation areas. The inspector provided training.

The person in charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Manager has been in position for one week.

Dispensing head on the espresso machine, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the drive-thru customer service area.

Cove base tile directly to the left of the drive through window has pulled away from the wall leaving a gap and exposing wood.

An open employee's beverage container (screw capped variety) was observed in donut make table area.

Observed at least fifteen small flying insects in the waste bin storage area by the back door.

Utensils for stirring drinks are being stored in sanitizer solution between uses creating possibility for chemical contamination of foods.

Non-food contact surfaces throughout the facility including but not limited to — shelves, tables, equipment exteriors, equipment casters, ledges, rolling carts, and waste bins — are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

