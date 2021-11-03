York County voted and first fall freeze
Harper Ho
York Dispatch
Good morning, everybody! Welcome back.
We start with a fall freeze. It will last until 9 a.m. today for most of the lower Susquehanna Valley. There won't be snow in the forecast however.
A 19-year-old Penn State York volleyball player tragically died over the weekend following a car crash.
And finally, voters hit the polls Tuesday on Election Day! See what York County decided.
Wednesday's stories:
