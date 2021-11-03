Woman has been missing since Monday. Have you seen her?

NEWS

Police are searching for a Lancaster County woman who has been missing since Monday morning.

Jennifer L. Herr, 57, was last seen about 8 a.m. leaving her home in the 100 block of South President Avenue in Lancaster Township, according to police.

Jennifer L. Herr

Authorities later found her dark gray 2012 Toyota Prius sedan about 6 p.m. in Lancaster County Central Park.

Her family is concerned for Herr's welfare and ability to care for herself. She is an endangered missing person, police said.

She was wearing dark or black pants, a knit cap and a black and yellow Millersville University sweatshirt, police said. 

Herr is about 5-foot-7, 120 pounds, with brown or reddish hair, brown eyes and a thin build.

Anyone with information on Herr’s whereabouts is asked to contact Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401 or West Lampeter Township police at 717-464-2421.

