Democrats unseat incumbent in close Central York school board race: unofficial result

Central York's board Vice President Veronica Gemma appears to have lost her reelection bid, based on York County's unofficial election results.

In the race for four open seats on the board, Gemma, a Republican, received the fewest votes out of eight candidates with 4,624 votes. The top vote-getter in that race, Democrat Corey Thurman, received 5,078 votes.

The results are not final yet, with some provisional ballots still left to count. This could change the outcome of the Central York race, as some candidates are separated by as few as four votes.

As the results stand now, the Central York school board is slated to bring in two new Democratic board members and three new Republican board members, along with Republican candidate Tim Strickler.

More:Central York school board races too close to call amid high-turnout election

More:Election Day turnout flags in the wake of 2020 presidential race

Thurman, Strickler, Democrat Amy Milsten and Republican Faith Casale received the most votes in the race for four open seats on the board. In a separate race for two unexpired two-year seats, Republicans Wendy Crane and Danielle Allison received the most votes over Democrats Lydell Nunn and Amelia McMillan.

Though overall voter turnout was low in York County at just 28%, the Central York races were an outlier. Between both races, more than 58,000 votes were cast, compared to many other school board races which only received a few thousand votes each.

In an unusually divisive election year, Central York's races were especially charged, with several controversies facing the board in the months leading up to the vote, including backlash over a book ban they later reversed, and a vote to spend $2,000 to join an amicus brief alleging that state health officials don't have the authority to require masking in schools.

— Reach Erin Bamer at ebamer@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter @ErinBamer.