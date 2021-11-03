Central York, after 'black eye' of book ban controversy, is the exception in a GOP-dominated election

Republicans dominated most York County school board races Wednesday with one glaring exception: Central York.

In that race, the board's current vice president, Veronica Gemma, appears to have lost her reelection bid based on York County's unofficial election results.

Gemma, a Republican, received the fewest votes out of eight candidates. As it stands now, two new Democratic members would join the 9-member board alongside three new Republican members and incumbent GOP candidate Tim Strickler.

Of course, the results are not final yet, with some provisional ballots still left to count. That could change the outcome of the Central York race, as two candidates are separated by as few as four votes.

Central York was an outlier in a Republican-dominated election night. Gemma is the only Republican incumbent expected to lose her seat. Meanwhile, only one Democratic incumbent — York Suburban's Ellen Freireich — survived a Republican or cross-filed challenger.

York County is a Republican stronghold, Freireich said. But, from her perspective, the letter beside a candidate's name should not make a difference.

"It's too important to make political," she said.

Freireich, who's going into her 25th year on the board, said this year felt unusually divisive. She was the lone Democratic incumbent who was challenged and won back her seat. She originally cross-filed for the primary election, but only won on the Democratic ticket. A majority of incumbents who were cross-filed in the general election also were reelected.

Discussions over masks and COVID-19 policies influenced several elections, and multiple candidates identified the public outrage over Central York's book ban, which was later reversed, as a major factor in the outcome.

"It was a black eye for our district," Democratic candidate Corey Thurman said.

Gemma was an early supporter of the book ban, and this year Democratic candidates criticized her for spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine. Democrat Amy Milsten, who is expected to win a seat along with Thurman, said Gemma is a "polarizing figure" in the community, and has more history with the board compared with her fellow incumbent, Strickler.

Gemma and Strickler did not respond to a request for comment.

Thurman said he was disappointed that he won't be joined by more of his Democratic colleagues when he's sworn in this winter.

"I wanted people to get on so we could make some real change," he said.

Though Central York is slated to bring a mix of Republicans and Democrats to the board, the priorities for the new members are similar. Both Milsten and Republican Wendy Crane, who received the most votes in a separate race for two unexpired seats, said they want to focus on Central York's curriculum.

Both also said they intend to compromise with other members, regardless of their political leanings.

"We need to be able to work together," Crane said.

Republicans dominated most other school board races across York County. In Northeastern's board races, Republicans Mark Jackson and William John Henry Volkert V and cross-filed candidates Jamie Lagana and former board member Tyler Kramlick are expected to win seats over Democrats Michael Rascoe and Andrew Shaw, who withdrew from the race ahead of Election Day.

In Southern York County, Republican Rodney Michael Wolford is expected to win an unexpired two-year term on the board. Wolford has been vocal during public comment at previous board meetings, advocating against the district retiring its former Native American mascot.

During his campaign, Wolford was accused of using transphobic rhetoric after calling transgender woman Dr. Rachel Levine "it" several times in a Facebook post. In a previous statement to The York Dispatch, Wolford contended that he did not refer to Levine as "it" because of her gender but because of Levine's actions as Pennsylvania's health secretary.

Wolford did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Write-in campaigns also had an unusual level of success this year, with multiple school board races seeing more votes for write-in candidates than candidates on the ballot. In a race for four seats on the South Western school board, write-in candidates received 4,103 votes, more than the four named candidates on the ballot.

Depending on how the write-in votes were distributed, that has the chance to unseat South Western board president Vanessa Berger, who cross-filed and received the fewest votes among the candidates, with 2,043. Berger said she is eagerly awaiting the official results, which must be certified by Nov. 22.

Reach Erin Bamer at ebamer@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter @ErinBamer.