65-year-old woman dies after multi-vehicle collision

A Springettsbury Township woman died Monday following a head-on collision, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Rebecca Shingleton, 65, died from multiple blunt force injuries and was pronounced dead at 3:41 p.m. at WellSpan York Hospital.

Shingleton was westbound on East Market Street in Springettsbury Township when she lost control of her vehicle, the coroner's office said.

She struck a brick wall on the passenger side, and her car then crossed over the median into opposing eastbound traffic, which resulted in a head-on collision at 1:24 p.m. in the 3200 block of East Market Street.

Multiple vehicles were reportedly involved, according to the coroner.

Shingleton reportedly suffered a medical complication, according to the coroner's office.

Springettsbury Township Police were investigating, and there will be no autopsy.

