Resurfacing project that will take almost a year begins in York County

A resurfacing project that will stretch into late next year is underway in York and Spring Garden townships, according to PennDOT.

Work has begun on Hill Street/Hollywood Drive, from Mount Rose Avenue to South Queen Street in Spring Garden Township, according to a news release.

Resurfacing will also be done on Springwood Road from South Queen Street to Chestnut Hill Road in York Township.

Drainage and base repairs are scheduled this month with short-term lane closures before work shuts down for the winter, the release says. The construction will resume in the spring.

This is a $2.8 million project contracted to JVI Group Inc., based in Adams County, and is expected to be finished by Sept. 13, 2022, according to PennDOT.

More:A 'slippery slope': What does the future hold for York County's prison contract?

More:York County bridge connecting townships reopens: PennDOT

The project consists of resurfacing the existing roadway; milling, base replacement; minor drainage improvements; guide rail replacement; and ADA ramp updates.

"Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews," the release says.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.