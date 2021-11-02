Central York school board races too close to call amid high-turnout election

Early election results indicate key races are razor thin for six seats up for grabs on the Central York School District school board.

As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, York County's unofficial results showed Central York's school board races were too close to call — with four Democrats and two Republicans currently on track to win seats. Incumbents Veronica Gemma and Tim Strickler, both Republicans, were in jeopardy of losing their seats, with 75% of precincts reporting.

If the current results held, it would mark a major upset in a district with a historic GOP lean. It came following controversies over masking and a book ban that targeted largely people of color.

Gemma held the fewest votes at 3,469 while Strickler held 3,797 votes Tuesday night, compared to their Democratic opponents, Amy Milsten, Corey Thurman, Joel Folkemer and Rebecca Riek, who were all over 4,000 votes in the same period. New Republican candidates Faith Casale and Laura Bond held 3,668 and 3,636 votes, respectively.

In the second Central York race for two unexpired two-year seats, the race was even tighter: Wendy Crane and Danielle Allison, both Republicans, had taken the lead with 3,857 and 3,782 votes, respectively. Democrats Lydell Nunn and Amelia McMillan, who had led the race earlier in the night, trailed at 3,706 and 3,694 votes, respectively.

York County overall saw low voter turnout at 24.64% as of 10:57 p.m. York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler said on Election Day that she anticipated voter turnout would fall about 25% compared to the 2020 general election.

However, Central York's school board races appeared to have a higher voter turnout. Between the two races, more than 45,000 votes were counted, compared to other races that had a few thousand votes cast with more precincts reporting at the same time.

Initial results largely favored Democratic candidates in all school board races, possibly due to early and mail-in ballots being counted first. As more results came in for other school districts, Republican candidates slowly took the lead. Several candidates noted that this year's school board races seemed highly political, despite the positions being nonpartisan.

Central York's races were especially charged, with several controversies facing the board in the months leading up to the vote, including backlash over a book ban they later reversed, and a vote to spend $2,000 to join an amicus brief alleging that state health officials don't have the authority to require masking in schools.

With 50% of precincts reporting, Northeastern candidates Republican William John Henry Volkert V and cross-filed candidate Jamie Lagana held the lead for two seats in region 3 over Democrat Andrew Shaw, who withdrew from the election several weeks ago.

With 100% of precincts reporting, unofficial results showed former board member and cross-filed candidate Tyler Kramlick and Republican Mark Jackson had the lead for two unexpired two-year seats in region 1 over Democrat Michael Rascoe. Republican Constance Wilson and cross-filed candidate Tiffany Robyn Weaver are also expected to win seats on the board, with both candidates running unopposed.

