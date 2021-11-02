'Acts of kindness': Good Samaritan returns money bag to pizza joint

A man is being lauded by police after returning a lost money bag to the owner of a local pizza joint.

Lower Windsor Township Police were dispatched Thursday to Edgewood Road and East Prospect Road in the township after a passerby found a money bag on the road.

The bag had a large sum of cash, credit cards, keys and a checkbook belonging to Pizza Town USA in East Prospect, police said.

The good Samaritan, police and the restaurant owner all met at the restaurant, where the money bag was returned, according to the department.

"Restaurant owner was very happy to have the bag back. These acts of kindness mean so much to people," police said.

Police didn't name the good Samaritan or the business owner.

