York County SPCA is back after 20 months: 'They busted their butts'

Here's some news we can all bark about: the York County SPCA will be reopening to the public again.

The shelter shuttered its doors in March 2020 due to COVID-19 and battled a host of challenges that spun from the pandemic.

"Throughout the pandemic, people stuck with me," said York County SPCA Executive Director Steven Martinez. "They busted their butts through all of the changes that we endured in the last 20 months."

More:Sandia bounds forward with energy and love after amputation and is available for adoption

Now, the organization has reached a threshold where it can welcome the public back to browse adoptable pets in person — as least three days out of the week with limited hours.

SPCA will reopen to the public beginning Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The purpose of the soft open is to make the shelter more accessible to the community, Martinez said.

"I'm very excited to be reopening to the public because now we can be more accessible, which means we can adopt more animals," he said. "We're nervous but we're excited."

York SPCA, which has served the county since 1926, struggled with a staffing shortage this year alongside a record-breaking number of animal intakes, Martinez said.

More:York County SPCA needs help: 'I fear our save rates will start to drop'

In the first four months of 2021, the shelter took in an average of 141 animals per month, according to SPCA.

Suddenly, like a switch, intake spiked from May to September with an average of 226 animals per month.

The rapid 60% increase amplified the burdens and staff worked overtime to keep up, the shelter says.

"It takes people to get animals out the door," Martinez said. "What we did was we just buckled down. And we worked hard."

While the SPCA remained closed to the public, it continued to provide every day services including stray intake, animal welfare checks, and reuniting lost pets with their owners.

Reopening is not only progress but it’s also necessary for the new staff members and the wellbeing of the animals, Martinez said.

"We have a lot of new staff members who are amazing but are still getting up to speed," he said. "Our animals need a gradual transition to the return of public visitors. Seeing crowds of strangers each day will be very overstimulating."

SPCA has rehired a full staff of 43 and also added 10 new members over the last few months because services grew, Martinez said.

READ MORE: What's happening with the former Memorial Hospital?

The biggest silver lining, however, he said, is that the pandemic made the organization reimagine its services.

SPCA for example created a new page were people could view pets up for adoption online.

"The pandemic forced us to innovate on quicker timeline," Martinez said. "We've incorporated efficiencies that we never had before in a timescale that nobody thought was possible."

SPCA aims to expand open hours later this year or in early 2022. It will continue with appointments for adoptions, surrenders and lifetime licensing.

The best way for the public to adopt is to check out available animals either online at www.ycspca.org or during visiting hours.

Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.