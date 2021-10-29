The SPCA is back! Plus York schools face COVID-19 outbreaks
Harper Ho
York Dispatch
Good morning, avid readers!
We start today with a deadly workout place accident that killed 20-year-old Johnson Controls worker.
Experts say York County public schools aren't taking COVID-19 measures serious enough.
And finally a story we can all bark about.
Here are Friday stories:
- As COVID-19 cases increase, even fewer schools are closing their doors
- Autopsy released for Johnson Controls worker pinned under equipment
- York County SPCA readies to reopen to the public
- What's happening with the former Memorial Hospital?
Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.