NEWS

The SPCA is back! Plus York schools face COVID-19 outbreaks

Harper Ho
York Dispatch

Good morning, avid readers! 

We start today with a deadly workout place accident that killed 20-year-old Johnson Controls worker. 

Experts say York County public schools aren't taking COVID-19 measures serious enough.

And finally a story we can all bark about.

Here are Friday stories:

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.