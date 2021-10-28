The plight of a homeless man's 43-cent 'theft' plus November blast
Harper Ho
York Dispatch
Heads up, everybody! Winter weather is coming.
Meteorologists are predicting a cold November blast beginning late next week. Already?!
A homeless man who police said paid $2 for a Mountain Dew drink that actually cost $2.29 plus tax got his charge dropped.
Halloween is almost here and trick or treating is making a comeback this year in York County. We've got a full list!
Here are Thursday stories:
- Trick-or-treat in York County: Check the 2021 Halloween schedule
- Heads up! Winter is coming with a cold November blast
- Prosecutor drops felony charge against central Pa. man for 43-cent ‘theft’
- Bridge closed for years after flood damage reopens in York County
Enjoy the stories? Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.