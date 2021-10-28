Crisis intervention to help people impacted by Park City Center shooting

A community intervention will be held to help people process the Park City Center shooting, which left four people injured in Lancaster.

The Keystone Crisis Intervention Team and Victim and Witness Services with the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office will host the Zoom event at 7 p.m. Thursday.

This event is confidential and only for those impacted by the shooting, a news release says. It will last about an hour, and recording isn't allowed. Register here.

The Oct. 18 shooting began after two males fought over a gun one was holding before the armed male — a 16-year-old from Lancaster City — fired at least two shots. The mall was shut down but reopened the next day.

Participants can expect to hear experts in traumatic events in addition to nonjudgmental support, educational materials and more, the release states.

"The group process assists in restoring connection and the feeling that 'I am not alone' in my suffering," according to the release.

The meeting is led by a facilitator who will help individuals process emotions created after such events using a series of progression questions, the release says.

These questions aim to help participants sort through their experience of the event, reactions and what they continue to hold from the trauma.

"Normalization and validation of the group's reactions to the event are given," the release states, noting that this type of help is not therapy and is a one-time intervention.

Contact Donna Welsh at donna.welsh@novabucks.org for more information.

