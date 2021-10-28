As COVID-19 cases increase, even fewer schools are closing their doors

With COVID-19 a bigger risk to students than ever before, some experts say the measures York County schools are taking to prevent the spread do not match the severity of the problem.

There have been just four known school closures in York County this school year, compared with dozens of closures during the spring, when COVID-19 spread was slower. Local public schools have recorded more than 2,200 cases already and are on track to surpass last school year's total number of cases in November.

Under pressure to keep schools open as much as possible, Mark DiRocco, executive director of the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators, said district officials are in a difficult position when deciding when a closure is necessary.

"It's hard to be a Monday morning quarterback on this," DiRocco said.

School districts are not obligated to follow any state protocols for school closures — unlike last year — with the state Department of Health leaving closures up to each district.

Because of this, different types of school closures have emerged in place of the full building closures that were common last year.

This month, Central York School District shut down fifth grade in-person classes at Sinking Springs Elementary for two days after 13 cases were recorded within 14 days, with the majority of cases linked to fifth grade classrooms, according to district spokeswoman Nicole Montgomery. The district later closed the school to all grades for the rest of the week after cases continued to spread at a high rate.

Central York is not the only school district to follow this strategy. Since the start of this school year, DiRocco said single grade and even individual classroom closures have been common across Pennsylvania.

Typically, DiRocco said districts consult with the state Department of Health before deciding on a closure. The DOH does support closing individual grades or specific cohorts in certain unspecified circumstances, according to its website.

Montgomery did not confirm whether Central York officials consulted with the state on the fifth grade closure, but she said the district uses DOH recommendations on closures as a guide.

Central York went with the fifth grade closure in an attempt to stop COVID-19 from spreading in the building, while also allowing other grades with lower transmission levels to continue in-person instruction, Montgomery said. During the two days that just fifth grade classes were closed, she said staff frequently cleaned high-traffic areas to prevent spread in the building's common areas.

The lack of school closures have raised some questions about the health risks involved with in-person classes, especially with the delta variant posing a bigger risk to young people.

At the start of the school year, Temple University epidemiologist Krys Johnson said closures should be more frequent than the state's recommendations based on the risk to students.

"We should have been more conservative," Johnson said earlier this fall.

A 2016 research article on school closures during influenza outbreaks found that gradual closures — starting with an individual classroom and then branching out to a full building closure — were an effective strategy at slowing the spread of disease.

There is, however, limited research on the efficacy of gradual closures in preventing COVID-19 spread. In a 2020 NPR report, Yale University physician Nicholas Christakis said one of the most reliable ways to prevent COVID-19 from spreading in schools is to close a school before infections can occur.

Although Central York ultimately closed all grades at Sinking Springs, Montgomery said the district has not ruled out more single-grade closures in the future.

"As we have learned throughout the pandemic, each situation is unique and we will evaluate the necessary steps that need to be taken," Montgomery said.

