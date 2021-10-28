Autopsy released for Johnson Controls worker pinned under equipment

A 20-year-old man who was pinned under heavy equipment died of blunt force trauma, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Christopher Raul, of the 5000 block of Birthday Club Road in Shrewsbury Township, died at 8:20 p.m. Monday at WellSpan York Hospital.

He suffered "critical injuries in a workplace accident," and his death was ruled accidental the coroner's office said.

More:20-year-old died after being pinned under equipment at work

More:Worker who fell six stories at Yorktowne Hotel dies

Raul was working about 6:50 p.m. Monday when he became pinned under a heavy piece of equipment at Johnson Controls in East Manchester Township.

Co-workers came to his aid and helped remove the equipment before he was rushed to the hospital. He died about two hours later, according to the coroner.

The weight of the equipment is yet to be determined, and it's unclear how Raul became pinned, the coroner's office said.

Northeastern York County Regional Police and OSHA are investigating.

Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.