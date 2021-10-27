School districts weigh risks of supporting anti-mask lawsuit

A deluge of legal challenges against the statewide mask order flooded Pennsylvania courts in the first months of the school year. With one lawsuit left standing, several York County school districts have made differing decisions regarding their involvement.

In late September, the West York Area School District became one of three districts to join the lawsuit in a 6-3 board vote. A few weeks later, the Central York and Spring Grove Area school districts decided to file an amicus brief in support of the lawsuit, which allows them to share their opinion on the case without becoming an official plaintiff.

"I think it's a travesty what we're doing to these kids — particularly our special needs kids," Central York board member Chris Farling said. "I think it's worth the shot."

The Northern York County School District also discussed joining the lawsuit at a special meeting Oct. 13. Unlike the other three districts, the board opted against joining.

Instead, district officials drafted a resolution declaring that while the district disagrees with the order, they will comply with it, which the board was set to approve Oct. 26. This was another common response to the order among school districts statewide.

Northern York County solicitor Robert Frankhouser said there have been at least three other lawsuits that sought to suspend mask mandates in local school districts — all of which were rejected by the courts. The common argument in these lawsuits is that mask mandates are unconstitutional.

"No one except perhaps a bank robber likes to wear a mask — and even then with

reluctance, but as a concession to professional attire," Chief Judge Matthew Brann wrote in a Sept. 30 decision to deny an injunction against the Montoursville Area School District. "But the Constitution does not shield us from all things we dislike."

The remaining lawsuit, introduced by Pennsylvania Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre County, is different from the others, because it challenges whether acting Health Secretary Alison Beam had the authority to enact the order under state law. A panel of judges with the state Commonwealth Court heard arguments last week but have not yet made a decision.

School districts don't face any legal risk in taking positions of advocacy in these cases, Frankhouser said. However, he said it is difficult to say if there are other risks facing districts that get involved.

"We're only 18 months into this exercise," Frankhouser said.

On the flip side, school districts can face their own legal challenges if they attempt to defy the order. At least two Pennsylvania districts — in Warren County and North Allegheny — faced injunctions by federal judges after trying to keep masks optional after the order took effect, forcing them to reinstate the mask requirement.

According to a Times Observer report, the Warren County School District faced its injunction after the district allowed parents to submit a waiver to allow their student to forgo masks in school without supporting medical documentation.

Half of York County's school districts also gave parents the option to file exemption requests, but all of them required proof in some form for their child to qualify. A Northeastern School District board member Eric Hornberger attempted to get his district to openly reject the order during a September meeting, but his motion failed with Hornberger the only member to vote yes.

Mark DiRocco, executive director of the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators, said his association advises districts to follow the order to avoid the risk of getting sued.

As all of this is happening, COVID-19 continues to spread at an increasing pace through York County schools. Local schools recently surpassed 2,200 cases recorded this school year and are on track to beat last year's total cases in the next few weeks.

Central York, Spring Grove and Northern York County have some of the highest total cases among the county's public schools.

Central York board member Michael Wagner called out this fact at the October meeting where he was one of the two votes in opposition to filing the amicus brief.

"Looking at the chart that's on the district website, we have 14 cases in the current 14-day period at one of our schools. We would have closed that school, I believe, last year with that many cases," he said. "It's not over. Children are getting sick — I happen to believe masks make a difference."

— Reach Erin Bamer at ebamer@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter @ErinBamer.