Man steals $19,000 to pay bills: police

A Cumberland County man is being charged after allegedly stealing $19,000 from his employer.

Fairview Township Police arrested the 38-year-old, of Camp Hill, after an April investigation at a business in the 600 block of Old York Road in the township, the department said.

Police say the man didn't deposit cash into his employer's bank account for 10 days straight in September 2020 as he was supposed to.

He used the money to pay bills, housing and general expenses, police said. The man is facing a felony theft charge and is free on $10,000 bail.

