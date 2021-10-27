Heads up! Winter is coming with a cold November blast

Meteorologists are predicting a cold November blast beginning late next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Pennsylvania could experience colder-than-normal temperatures with highs in the 40s and lows in the upper 20s to 30s starting during the first week of November, the State College-based weather bureau said.

Western Pennsylvania is at moderate risk, which means that region will be at higher risk than the rest of the state, according to NWS.

Here's what the next five days look like:

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A chance of rain after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. East wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Rain, mainly after 8am. High near 59. East wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Friday Night: Rain, mainly before 2am. Low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

