Convenience store kept food near room temperature: Food inspections

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Inspected Oct. 14, 2021

YORK ONE STOP SHOP, 55 N NEWBERRY, YORK

The inspector observed the rice, beans and chicken were held at 78 degrees Fahrenheit, in the kitchen area, rather than the required 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above.

The paper towel and soap dispenser was empty at the handwash sink in the kitchen area.

Food facility is not making up cleaning and sanitizing solutions immediately before use and draining immediately after use.

The inspector observed clean food equipment in kitchen area stored uncovered or not inverted.

Clean dishes were being stored directly on the floor in kitchen area.

Mops were not being hung to air dry.

The inspector observed uncovered meat inside freezer unit, resulting in frost bite. The meat was discarded on site.

Commercially processed ready to eat food, located in the kitchen, and held more than 48 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened.

Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in kitchen equipment.

Food employee is not using available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine sanitizer concentration.

All kitchen and cooking equipment needs to be cleaned. All door glides are dirty to sight and touch. There was static dust build up on all racks near convenient store area.

The handwash sink in the kitchen area was blocked by mop bucket and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Door to the outside, located in the kitchen area of the food facility is being propped open.

The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Food ingredient storage containers, in the kitchen area, is not labeled with the common name of the food.

The inspector observed uncovered food inside refrigerator and freezer.

Dirty dishes mixed with clean dishes above the 3 Bay Sink.

The was trash not being in continuous use, with no lid.

