Fire destroys historic Horn Farm Center: 'We will persevere'

UPDATE: Lightning caused devastating blaze at Horn Farm Center: fire chief

Firefighters battled a raging fire late Monday night that engulfed the historic farmhouse at Horn Farm Center for Agricultural Education in Hellam Township.

"Tonight's turn of events is truly a test of our resilience. While we are devastated, we are incredibly thankful for the outpouring of support, prayers, and well wishes from our community," Alexis Campbell, the center's executive director, announced in a Facebook post.

More:Severe thunderstorms, hail coming to York County tonight

More:Historic Strickler Farmhouse saved: 'This is one I really didn't want to see be demolished'

Crews responded at about 9 p.m. to the fire, according to officials.

The Horn Center is a nonprofit that preserves wild spaces while growing food and teaching young people about agriculture and environmental stewardship.

"What we do know now is that the third and second floor of the historic farmhouse building (our office building) have been destroyed," Campbell said.

The top two floors of the three-story building were in flames when units arrived, Wrightsville Fire & Rescue Company 41 said, in a Facebook post.

Wrightsville, Yorkana Fire Company, Hellam Fire Company all responded.

"We are also endlessly grateful to the dozens of local fire companies, who worked through the night to get fire under control," Campbell said.

She reported that no one was injured and the organization was able to salvage the most important files, paperwork, archives, framed photos and maps.

"We have a long road ahead of us, but we know the future is bright," Campbell said. "I am absolutely certain that together we will persevere. Let the ashes of this tragedy be fertile soil for our future growth and community."

The nonprofit is accepting donations via its website and patreon.

Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.