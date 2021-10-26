School boards become hotbed for bigotry: 'It's being used as a weapon'

At least three York County school board candidates face accusations of spreading transphobic rhetoric during their campaigns this fall, reflecting what experts say is a growing trend in these once sleepy races.

The three candidates — Mike Wolford, running for the Southern York County school board, and Jamie Lagana and William John Henry Volkert V, both running for the Northeastern school board — denied being transphobic.

"They're fanning the flames of bigotry and irrational fears," said historian Barry Loveland, who has documented the LGBT experience in central Pennsylvania.

In many ways, this trend reflects the larger politicization of education. Though school board seats are nonpartisan, political issues have dominated multiple local races, including debates over masks and the COVID-19 vaccine, and the controversy over Central York's book ban that targeted authors of color.

A political ad cited multiple Facebook posts Wolford made referring to Dr. Rachel Levine, a transgender woman and Pennsylvania's former health secretary, as "it." Wolford later apologized for his "poor choice of words" in a separate post. He's since edited the original posts.

In an email to The York Dispatch, Wolford claimed that he did not refer to Levine as "it" because of her gender but because of Levine's actions as Pennsylvania's health secretary.

"As a Christian, I believe that if you are born with male genitalia then you are a male and those born with female genitalia are females," Wolford said, in the email. "Regardless of what people do to their bodies, they are biologically male or female according to their birth."

He said he doesn't consider himself transphobic because he doesn't "fear" people in transition, and he doesn't have anything against transgender people, but he doesn't "agree with their choices."

The accusations against Lagana and Volkert stem from a flyer the candidates sent before the primary election, criticizing former candidate Andrew Shaw for being supportive of transgender students choosing to use the bathroom or sports team that aligns with their gender identity.

"Volkert and Lagana believe choosing to use a girls locker room if you are a boy is unacceptable," the flyer said.

Lagana said he does not support "mixed" bathrooms, locker rooms or sports teams. However, he said, if elected, he plans to make a motion to install gender neutral bathrooms in all Northeastern buildings.

"To make sure that all students are comfortable taking care of their personal business without being ridiculed or picked on," Lagana said.

Volkert also denied being transphobic. In a video posted to his campaign's Facebook page May 21, Volkert apologized for any statements that "came across" as transphobic or homophobic, but doubled down on his belief that biological males should not use female bathrooms. He later compared transgender identity to a feeling that contradicts scientific fact.

"If we open the door for things like this to happen, what's gonna happen in the future?" Volkert said in the video.

Loveland, chair of the LGBT Center of Central PA's History Project, said transphobic rhetoric wasn't common in Pennsylvania elections five years ago.

But it's gained greater purchase in recent years, he said, as visibility and activism for the transgender community has grown.

Lisa Longo, an education consultant and former member of the Phoenixville Area School District board in Chester County, agreed that transphobia wasn't as common several years ago.

Longo was elected to the board in 2015, and would later be part of a vote to make Phoenixville's policies more transgender-friendly, which she said passed without much fanfare.

Loveland and Longo said transphobic comments are becoming more common as a way to score political points. Transgender rights, as well as other topics such as critical race theory, have been sensationalized among conservative groups in an attempt to sow distrust in public education, Longo said.

"It's being used as a weapon," she said.

Intentionally provocative and occasionally bigoted commentary has become a frequent occurrence at Southern York County board meetings in the last year as the board has tackled controversial topics such as the retirement of the district's Native American mascot and the implementation of a partial mask mandate ahead of the state order. Wolford advocated against both during public comment periods.

At the board's most recent meeting, one man ended his public comment time by taking off his mask and saying "sieg heil," presumably accusing the board of being similar to Nazis by enforcing the mask order.

Current board member Deborah Kalina said she finds it "hugely offensive" when anyone compares wearing a mask to what the Jewish people went through during the Holocaust.

The charged political atmosphere at board meetings "comes from the top," said Kalina, who is the spouse of a York Dispatch staffer. She said political figures such as former President Donald Trump and state Rep. Mike Jones, R-York Township, have made people feel more comfortable expressing controversial and sometimes offensive views.

In Wolford's case, Kalina said, his Facebook post "dehumanized" Levine. There is no place for that rhetoric on a school board, she added.

Longo, Loveland and Tesla Taliaferro, president of York County's Rainbow Rose Center, all noted that there's also room for empathy in the situation since transphobic views may not always be meant to be hurtful. Instead, they may reflect a lack of education about what it means to be transgender.

But even that ignorance is dangerous.

Taliaferro, who leads the LGBT community center, said it's important for school districts to embrace diversity, including transgender students. Refusing to do so fosters environments "where children cannot thrive," he said.

It is also important for people to be wary of officials who apologize for using transphobic rhetoric but don't take the effort to truly change their future behavior. In those cases, Taliaferro said, the apologies are not genuine.

"They're just sorry they got caught," he said.

To learn more about transgender issues, visit York County's PFLAG chapter, the Rainbow Rose Center or the LGBT Center of Central PA.

