20-year-old died after being pinned under equipment at work

A 20-year-old man died Monday evening from his injuries after being pinned under heavy equipment at work, the York County Coroners Office said.

Christopher Raul, of Shrewsbury Township, died at 8:20 p.m. at WellSpan York Hospital after suffering "critical injuries in a workplace accident," the coroner's office said.

Raul was working about 6:50 p.m. Monday when he became "pinned under a piece of equipment of significant weight" at Johnson Controls in East Manchester Township.

Co-workers came to his aid and helped remove the equipment before he was rushed to the hospital and died, according to the coroner.

The weight of the equipment is yet to be determined and it's unclear how Raul became pinned, the coroner's office said.

Northeastern York County Regional Police is investigating. An autopsy is scheduled Wednesday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

