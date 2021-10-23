$1M bail for man accused of abusing corpse; a cool horror house
Harper Ho
York Dispatch
Good morning, everybody!
A salmonella outbreak in 37 states including Pennsylvania has been linked to onions from Mexico.
This local crime story involving a corpse is disturbing. A York County judge set a $1 million bail for a Lancaster man who allegedly supplied drugs that killed his friend.
On the topic horror, but on a lighter note. Halloween will soon be upon us, and one York County resident is all geared up for the trick or treat traditions.
