One wild night led to three overdoses and allegations of abusing a corpse: police

A York County judge set bail at $1 million for a man accused of supplying the drugs that killed his friend and, after the friend's overdose death, abusing his corpse.

Michael Edward McBride, 37, faces charges of murder and drug delivery resulting in a death felony charges, as well as abusing a corpse, after he allegedly supplied pills containing fentanyl to Shawn P. Dietzel, 32, of Washington Borough in Lancaster County.

Northern York County Regional Police officers found the two men and a car parked in the middle of a rural Jackson Township road at about midnight on July 17, according to court records. Dietzel, who'd overdosed and died, was lying in the road while McBride was nearby drinking a beer, police said.

A witness told police that it looked as though McBride had been dragging Dietzel off the road toward a cornfield. Police said Dietzel's body showed bruising and abrasions that appeared to be "road rash" or drag marks.

McBride also appeared to be suffering from an overdose himself and was taken to UPMC Memorial Hospital, according to the police.

READ MORE: Woman, charged in connection to fatal overdose, gets decades in prison

After an investigation, police said they learned that McBride and Dietzel had spent the evening together at a friend's house in West Manchester Township.

The third friend, Wayne Roger Kyle, told investigators that McBride had provided the pills, according to charging documents. At about 10 p.m., Kyle said McBride found Deitzel lying face-down, moaning incoherently on the sidewalk.

Instead of calling for help, police said the two men put Deitzel into McBride's vehicle, which McBride then drove off into the countryside. McBride eventually stopped at the dispatch location in Jackson Township.

Dietzel's autopsy showed he died of narcotics toxicity, according to court documents.

READ MORE: York man sentenced for stealing more than $100,000 in postage

Police said Kyle also overdosed that night and was found by his 9-year-old granddaughter, who called his wife for help.

Officers combed the area where McBride stopped his car and found "four blue pills" inside a bottle, charging documents say.

The US Marshall’s Task Force arrested McBride at his home in Lancaster County. He was arraigned Thursday before District Judge Thomas J. Reilly and is in York County Prison in lieu of $1 million bail.

There were no charges listed for Kyle in York County court records system.

Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.