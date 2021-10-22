Hollywood ‘in shock’ after Alec Baldwin fatally shoots director of photography with prop firearm

Jami Ganz

New York Daily News (TNS)

Hollywood is “in shock” after Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun on the set of a movie Thursday, accidentally killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Baldwin, 63, was on set for the film “Rust” when authorities say the gun went off, killing director of photography Hutchins, and injuring director Joel Souza. Hutchins was 42.

Joe Manganiello, who worked with Hutchins on last year’s “Archenemy,” and Mia Farrow were among the actors expressing their disbelief and condolences following the tragedy.

More:Sheriff: Alec Baldwin fired prop gun that killed cinematographer

“I’m in shock. I was so lucky to have had Halyna Hutchins as my DP on Archenemy. An incredible & great person,” tweeted Manganiello.

“I can’t believe this could happen in this day and age... gunfire from a prop gun could kill a crew member? What a horrible tragedy,” Manganiello added. “My heart goes out to her family.”

Mia Farrow tweeted, “Sorrow and absolute horror that cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on set. This should never have happened. Thoughts with her family and friends.”

Director James Gunn weighed in as well.

“My greatest fear is that someone will be fatally hurt on one of my sets,” wrote Gunn. “I pray this will never happen. My heart goes out to all of those affected by the tragedy today on Rust, especially Halyna Hutchins & her family.”

The family of Brandon Lee, who was killed in 1993 by a prop gun on the set of “The Crow,” also spoke out.

“Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joel Souza and all involved in the incident on ‘Rust’. No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period,” read a tweet from the account of Lee, run by his sister Shannon.

Elijah Wood said that Hutchins’ death was “absolutely horrifying.”

“My heart goes out to her family,” he tweeted.

“What a heartbreaking loss,” said Patricia Arquette. “Sending prayers to Joel Souza. I’m sure everyone is devastated.”