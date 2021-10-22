Heads up: There's a warning system test scheduled next week

Exelon Generation Co. will conduct an emergency warning system in Lancaster County, according to the company.

The test will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Muddy Run Pumped Storage Facility in Drumore Township and last about two minutes, the company says.

A brief tone will sound followed by a “This is a test” message and no action is necessary, a new release states.

This happens every three months — on the second Thursday of January, April, July and October of each year — as part of Muddy Run’s emergency preparedness plans.

The warning system is designed to warn the owners and residents of cottages along a stretch of Conowingo Pond in the event of an emergency, such as a malfunction at the plant that could cause flooding, said spokesperson Mark Rodgers.

In the event of a real emergency, a tone will sound, followed by the message, “This is an emergency, please move to higher ground, this is an emergency, please move to higher ground.”

Muddy Run Pumped Storage Facility is an electric generating station built in 1968 and includes the Upper Reservoir, located in Martic and Drumore townships in Lancaster County.

More:Emergency siren test scheduled Wednesday in Peach Bottom

Fore more information contact Mark Rodgers at 617-699-6327.

— Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.