Man injured in Wednesday fire has died: coroner

The man injured in a residential fire in Spring Garden Township has died, according to the York County Coroner's office.

Richard Hinkle, 72, of Spring Garden Township, died at Thursday morning from carbon monoxide poisoning at Wellspan York Hospital, the coroner said.

His death was ruled accidental, the office said. There will be no autopsy.

First responders found Hinkle unresponsive at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in his home at the 1500 block of Hollywood Parkway after smoke was seen coming from the residence, authorities said.

“The fire was basically contained to one area inside the house," York Area United Fire and Rescue Chief Daniel Hoff said. “There was a tremendous amount of smoke that was produced from the fire."

