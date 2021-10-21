London visitor killed while jogging in York County
Harper Ho
York Dispatch
Good morning, readers!
York County unanimously approved a new contract with a controversial prison contractor despite allegations of misconduct — then appeared to have second thoughts.
Things turned tragic for a British man who was visiting York County.
The Orionids meteor shower will be visible for the next couple of nights in central Pennsylvania!
Thursday's stories:
- Jogger fatally struck by vehicle: Coroner
- Full Hunter's Moon Rises Over PA, Dimming Orionid Meteors
York County appears to have second thoughts about $253,000 prison contract — after its approval
