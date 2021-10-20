People recorded while woman was raped; no jab, then no transplant

A well Wednesday to everyone! Here are today's picks.

Passengers looked on and filmed as a homeless man raped a woman on a commuter train outside Philadelphia, according to police.

A Lycoming County woman who refuses to get a COVID-19 vaccine has been disqualified for a kidney transplant that she waited almost seven years for.

York City Mayor Michael Helfrich has a new look and it's for a good cause!

Wednesday's stories:

