People recorded while woman was raped; no jab, then no transplant
Harper Ho
York Dispatch
A well Wednesday to everyone! Here are today's picks.
Passengers looked on and filmed as a homeless man raped a woman on a commuter train outside Philadelphia, according to police.
A Lycoming County woman who refuses to get a COVID-19 vaccine has been disqualified for a kidney transplant that she waited almost seven years for.
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich has a new look and it's for a good cause!
Wednesday's stories:
- Train riders held up phones as woman was raped, police say
- Mall shooting involved struggle over gun and an armed bystander: Police
- Pa. woman denied kidney transplant because she refuses to get COVID-19 vaccine
- Purse containing $1,100 goes missing at York Galleria mall
