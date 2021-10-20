Businesses being evacuated at York Marketplace because of gas leak

Businesses are being evacuated at York Marketplace because of a gas leak inside a store, a York County 911 supervisor said.

A gas leak was reported about 9:50 a.m. Wednesday inside an optometry office at 2553 E Market St. in Springettsbury Township, according to York County 911.

There is an odor of gas inside the office, and people are being evacuated from the complex as a precautionary measure until the gas company arrives, York County 911 said.

The office is close to Red Lobster and the state liquor store in that shopping center.

There were no reports of injuries.

