Purse containing $1,100 goes missing at York Galleria mall

State police are investigating a theft at York Galleria mall, where a purse containing $1,100 in cash went missing.

A trooper responded about 11:26 p.m. Sept. 2 to the mall area, 2899 Whiteford Road, for a theft call, according to a report.

A 36-year-old York woman told police she had left her purse, which contained the cash, cigarettes, a vape and a ring, in a restroom, the report states.

More:Train riders held up phones as woman was raped, police say

More:Mall shooting involved struggle over gun and an armed bystander: Police

More:Police investigating threat of violence against York County high school

Video surveillance reviewed by investigators didn't offer any leads, according to the report.

State police are responsible for policing casinos in Pennsylvania. Hollywood York Casino opened in August at the York Galleria in Springettsbury Township.

— Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.