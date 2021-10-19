Man, who threatened ex-girlfriend, dared trooper to 'come get me': Police

A man who allegedly threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend and dared a trooper to come get him for it has been arrested.

The 28-year-old from Dallastown was charged after he failed to take a trooper's warning to stop harassing his ex-girlfriend, state police said.

The victim, 20, showed up in August at the barracks in Loganville to report that her ex-boyfriend had been calling her nonstop and threatened to kill her, according to a report.

More:Woman escapes attacker after rape, hourslong ordeal: Police

More:New York man sexually assaulted local teen he met online: police

When a trooper contacted the man, he allegedly dared police to come arrest him and said he wouldn't stop calling the victim.

"Come and get me ... if you want to charge me," he said, according to the report.

He faces misdemeanors of terroristic threats and harassment and was released on $10,000 bail.

A formal arraignment is scheduled Monday before York County Court of Common Pleas Judge Craig T. Trebilcock.

Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.