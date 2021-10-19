'It's all they talk about': Masks take center stage in Northeastern school board race

Masking is top of mind in the contentious Northeastern school board race, which features a slate of new candidates expected to fill the majority of seats.

Six board seats are up for grabs in the Nov. 2 election, with no incumbents seeking reelection. Of the eight candidates on the ballot, half said their position on masks emerged as a key issue with voters.

"It's all they talk about," said one of the candidates, Michael Rascoe.

Republican Constance Wilson is the only name on the ballot for the four-year seat representing Region 2 because she received 18 write-in votes during the primary.

Two new candidates, Democrat Michael Rascoe and Republican Mark Jackson, filed to run for one of two unexpired two-year terms in Region 1 against cross-filed candidate and former board member Tyler Kramlick, who ran in the primary. An extra seat opened up after Christopher Leh resigned from the board in late April.

A race for two four-year terms in Region 3 recently shifted after Democrat Andrew Shaw announced he was withdrawing from the race because he is moving to Dallastown. That leaves the door open for Republican candidate William John Henry Volkert V and cross-filed candidate Jamie Lagana to take the seats.

The final race, one four-year term in Region 1, has cross-filed candidate Tiffany Robyn Weaver running unopposed. There were rumors online that current board member Eric Hornberger is seeking reelection through a write-in campaign, but as of Monday Hornberger denied the rumors.

Lagana, Volkert, Jackson and Wilson could not be reached for comment.

The remaining four candidates all agreed that discussions on mask policy have increased since the primary election, though they disagreed over whether that was a good or bad thing. Before Shaw withdrew, he said, he received several antagonistic messages online, and even threats from voters based on his position to support masks.

Shaw's opponents, Volkert and Lagana, have each spoken out against masks online. Lagana has further criticized the district for sharing resources for flu shots, according to his campaign Facebook page.

"The garbage has begun," Lagana said in a Sept. 24 post. "I’m certain this is a way for children to start feeling comfortable with getting vaccines in school so they can then slip the COVID vaccine in there."

As for Kramlick, he said he likes that so many parents are speaking out about the issue. Kramlick does not support Gov. Tom Wolf's statewide mask order for schools, and he contends that the government overstepped its reach.

"We're not in a communist state," Kramlick said.

Weaver's position to support the mask order caused at least one person who voted for her in the primary election to say she will not vote for her again in the general election, Weaver said. However, she said the voter was respectful in explaining her reasoning. Other than that, Weaver said, she hasn't received any mean comments.

Rascoe, who only announced his candidacy a month ago, said his position on masks is the first thing most voters ask him about, but he hasn't received any hate for his opinion. He said he supports masks being optional for parents.

Shaw said he thinks it's a shame that discussions about masks have dominated non-partisan school board elections, because COVID-19 policy likely won't play a big role in a majority of the elected board members' terms.

"We're not talking about actual education," Shaw said.

Rascoe and Weaver both said the same thing in response. Though they both have other issues they care about, masks are also an important issue to them because of how much the voters care.

"It's not what's important to me; it's what's important to them," Rascoe said.

Region 1: one seat, four-year term

Tiffany Robyn Weaver - cross filed

Weaver, who works as a nurse, is familiar with wearing masks and thinks it is appropriate to require them in the classroom. However, she said she supports allowing exemptions for students who have medical or mental health needs.

"(Parents) know their kids," Weaver said.

Weaver's primary goal for the board is to ensure that Northeastern students are prepared for the future. To her, that involves more than making sure each student gets a diploma, she said: It includes giving them a foundation to work from once they graduate.

She said she wants to be a good financial steward for the district and intends to provide the necessary resources for students and employees. She said she hopes to focus the district on maintaining their staff levels.

Though Weaver hasn't experienced much nastiness during her campaign, she said the COVID-19 pandemic has led to more people in general being nasty to one another over the last year. She said she hopes once COVID-19 levels fall, people will return to being nicer to one another.

"They're covering their hearts a little bit more," she said.

Region 1: two seats, unexpired two-year terms

Tyler Kramlick - cross filed

Kramlick previously served on the board between 2015 and 2017 but resigned due to a career decision that required frequent travel, according to a previous York Dispatch report.

If elected, Kramlick said, he wants to improve transparency within the district, after receiving feedback from the community that the current board is not being transparent.

Kramlick said he wants to advocate for fiscal responsibility. According to him, Northeastern has the second-highest tax rate among York County's public school districts. During his previous two years on the board, he said, the district did not raise taxes in its budget.

Though the majority of new members set to take seats on the board will lessen the board's overall experience, Kramlick said that could be a benefit to the district.

"Change isn't always a bad thing," Kramlick said.

Michael Rascoe - D

Since announcing his candidacy one month ago, Rascoe has mainly advocated for increased transparency on the board and encouraged voters to do their own research on the candidates, including himself.

Rascoe has been open about his criminal record through his campaign. In 2006, he said, he pleaded guilty to robbery and corruption of a minor, and served more than four years in prison. He said it was an incident of bad judgment between him and a few friends while he was in his 20s.

"I wasn't in a bad place," Rascoe said. "I just made a mistake."

Rascoe hasn't faced any additional charges before or after the robbery. He now works as a project engineer for a construction company and has three children in the district. He said he decided to run for the school board because he "always wanted to be part of something bigger."

If elected, Rascoe said, he wants to increase transparency in the board and ensure the district's fiscal plan is intact, especially with the district undergoing multiple construction projects. He said his main priority for future budgets is making sure teachers and students are taken care of.

Mark Jackson - R

Jackson could not be reached for comment.

Jackson filed as a candidate following the primary election after former board member Christopher Leh resigned, which opened up another seat on the board.

Jackson works as a police officer and school resource officer for a neighboring school district, according to an Oct. 5 Facebook post. He has two children, one of whom attends a Northeastern school. There isn't much public information available about his goals, but he said he stands for "conservative values and beliefs."

As of Oct. 3, Jackson was endorsed by fellow candidate Jamie Lagana.

Region 2: one seat, four-year term

Constance Wilson - R

Wilson could not be reached for comment.

Wilson is the only name on the ballot for Region 2 after she received 18 write-in votes during the primary election. The seat previously had no candidates file for election.

She is listed as a Republican on the ballot. There is no public information available about her campaign online.

Region 3: two seats, four-year terms

Jamie Lagana - cross filed

Lagana did not return a request for comment.

Lagana is a retired officer for the Pennsylvania Army National Guard and has four children, including one attending a Northeastern school.

"Anyone who knows me will tell you that I am rough around the edges but that I will do anything to help anyone in need," Lagana said in an Oct. 5 Facebook post.

Lagana's main priorities, according to his social media posts, are to oppose any mask or vaccine mandates and to advocate for fiscal responsibility.

"It’s time we parents take back our schools," he said in the same post.

Lagana's most recent posts on his campaign Facebook page have been focused on arguments opposing masks and vaccines. He has made several posts encouraging his followers to submit write-in votes for current board member Eric Hornberger, who has denied claims he is seeking reelection.

The only reason Lagana has stated for endorsing Hornberger is because Hornberger attempted to get Northeastern to defy the state mask order in a failed motion during a September board meeting. Tiffany Robyn Weaver, the only name on the ballot for that seat, has said she supports masking in schools.

William John Henry Volkert V - R

Volkert did not return a request for comment.

Since June, a majority of Volkert's posts to his campaign Facebook page have been against mask mandates. He has repeatedly stated he intends to fight the mask order, and has encouraged parents to seek out exemptions to allow their child to opt out of the requirement.

"We can blow up Facebook all we want but until we stop sending our kids to schools that require masks, most likely nothing will happen," Volkert said in a Sept. 10 post.

In previous posts, Volkert said his other priorities include advocating for fiscal responsibility and promoting a non-biased education, particularly "pure history, not an opinion based history.

Volkert has also been endorsed by fellow candidate Jamie Lagana.

