New York man sexually assaulted local teen he met online: police

A New York man traveled to York County and sexually assaulted a teen girl whom he had met online, police say.

Police are searching for Tahj Malik Joseph-Haynes, 21, of Bronx, in connection to allegations of sexual assault against a 15-year-old girl.

The teen reported the incident to Springettsbury Police. According to police, she was allegedly raped by the man she met on Facebook at a hotel room at the Heritage Hills Golf Resort in the township.

The pair allegedly met at a hotel room where they smoked weed before Joseph-Haynes sexually assaulted the girl, police said. The victim told police she was crying and felt pain during the encounter, according to the complaint.

Joseph-Haynes faces felony sexual assault and aggravated assault charges, according to court records.

CISA encourages parents to talk to their teens about avoiding sex talk online as part of its Stop.Think.Connect. campaign.

"Research shows that teens who don’t talk about sex with strangers online are less likely to come in contact with predators," according to CISA.

CISA outlines a detail guide for parents in Chatting with Kids About Being Online.

Anyone with information should contact the Springettsbury Township Police Department at 717-757-3525 or via the York County Department of Emergency Services non-emergency line at 717-854-5571.

