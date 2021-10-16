NEWS

Police summoned for a black bear in tree

Harper Ho
York Dispatch
A black bear was spotted in a tree in Carroll Township. Oct. 14, 2021

A black bear was tranquilized and removed from a residential area in Carroll Township.

Township police were summoned about 2:30 p.m. Thursday to the area of Mountain Road and Dogwood Lane for a report of a black bear in a tree. 

A Pennsylvania Game Commission representative also responded to assist police in removing the wild animal from the area for public safety, police said.

A black bear that was spotted in Carroll Township had to be tranquilized and taken to a more rural area. Oct. 14, 2021.

The bear was tranquilized, loaded into a trailer and taken to a more rural location, police said.

The animal was released unharmed, police said. 

Like the content? Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Reach Harper Ho at hho@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @howdyhoharper.

Pennsylvania Game Commission tranquilized a black bear in Carroll Township. Oct. 14, 2021