Police summoned for a black bear in tree

A black bear was tranquilized and removed from a residential area in Carroll Township.

Township police were summoned about 2:30 p.m. Thursday to the area of Mountain Road and Dogwood Lane for a report of a black bear in a tree.

A Pennsylvania Game Commission representative also responded to assist police in removing the wild animal from the area for public safety, police said.

The bear was tranquilized, loaded into a trailer and taken to a more rural location, police said.

The animal was released unharmed, police said.

