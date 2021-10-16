Coroner IDs man killed in shooting, police seeking assistance

The York County Coroner's Office has identified a 31-year-old man who was shot and killed in York City.

Larry Jones III, 31, of the 400 Block of West Princess Street in York City, died at 11:32 a.m. Friday at WellSpan York Hospital, a coroner's news release says.

Jones was shot in front of his residence about 10:45 a.m. before he was rushed to the hospital, according to authorities.

An autopsy is scheduled Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

York City Police are requesting assistance in identifying a white Mercury Mountaineer in connection with the homicide.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the York City Police via the Crimewatch page or at www.yorkcitypolice.com.

You can leave a tip at 717-849-2204, 717-846-1234 or ‪717-849-2219, or email abaez@yorkcity.org.

