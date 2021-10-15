Teenager charged in deadly parking lot shooting: police

Police arrested a Dauphin County teen in last week's shooting death of a 20-year-old man.

Steven Jayson Roman, from Steelton, is charged with homicide in the killing of Keshawn Carter, of Lower Paxton Township, police said.

He was arraigned Wednesday and is in Dauphin County Prison with bail denied, according to court records.

Swatara Township Police were dispatched shortly before 9 p.m. on Oct. 7 to the 200 block of Francis L. Cadden Parkway, where officier found Carter dead in the parking lot, police said.

Witnesses allegedly told investigators they heard gunshots and saw people running on foot and in a vehicle.

Police didn't specify how they connected Roman to the deadly shooting but said additional charges may be filed. He has been charged as an adult.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the station at 717-564-2550 or submit a tip at SwataraPolice.org.

