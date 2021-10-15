Man fatally shot Friday morning: police
Harper Ho
York Dispatch
A 31-year-old man was shot and killed Friday morning in York City, police said.
York City Police responded to the 400 block of West Princess Street for a reported shooting at 10:45 a.m.
Officers found a man with a gunshot wound who later died at a local hospital, police said. This is an active investigation.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the York City Police via the Crimewatch page or at www.yorkcitypolice.com.
You can leave a tip at 717-849-2204, 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219, or email abaez@yorkcity.org.
