Exits at Central York, child abuse over video games
Harper Ho
York Dispatch
A friendly Friday to you, followers!
A string of recent exits at Central York following the district's controversial book ban has some people raising their eyebrows.
Police have charged a Fairview Township man and woman with child abuse after a 1-year-old endured weeks of physical abuse over video games.
Here's a notice if you're hitting the highway this weekend. PennDOT will close the Interstate 83 bridge over the Susquehanna River.
