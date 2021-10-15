Superheroes hit the streets with anti-bullying message

Superheroes will be hitting the streets of Harrisburg on Saturday with a message: Bullying is for losers.

In recognition of National Bullying Prevention Month, Capital Rebirth will host its fourth annual Superhero Day with a city-wide parade that kicks off at 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

The goal is to beat bullying by showing children that they're not alone and have places to go and people to talk to for help, according to the group's website.

Since 2018, the Harrisburg-based nonprofit has attracted more than 500 families every year for Superhero Day. The event will feature appearances from 16 DC Comics and Marvel superheroes including Superman, Wonder Woman and Black Panther.

The parade is followed by three hours of activities on City Island that will start at 1 p.m. The free event will feature bounce houses, field games, food, live music and performances.

