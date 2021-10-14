String of departures at Central York raises suspicion of tensions after book ban controversy

A string of recent resignations and retirements among Central York School District's leadership has some community members wondering what's going on within the district.

At least three key Central York administrators — Superintendent Michael Snell, Assistant Superintendent Robert Grove and communications director Julie Randall-Romig — all left the district within one month of each other.

None of them responded to requests for comment.

All of this, of course, occurred against the backdrop of a ban on various teaching materials by creators of color and a decision by the school board to spend $2,000 to join a protest of the statewide masking mandate.

"The school board has a toxic relationship with educators," said Lydell D. Nunn, who's running as a Democrat in the November election.

Nunn, a chiropractor and regular follower of board politics, said that, based off recent meetings, it seems as though the members don't respect the district's administrators.

Current board member Michael Wagner, who is not seeking reelection, denied any tensions between board members and district administrators.

In this politically charged climate, he said, leadership is difficult for administrators and board members. Despite this, he does not have issues with Snell and feels he has maintained a decent relationship with the rest of the board.

"You don't know what it's like until you've done it," he said.

Wagner, who joined the board as a Republican and regularly cross-filed as a Democrat, as was historically the custom in such races, has raised concerns about the board's politics in meetings.

"There were members on the board who did not trust the teachers to do their jobs — and, second, we did not trust the administration to do their jobs when it came to this list," he said about the book ban at a board meeting last month.

After 16 years on the board, Wagner said he decided he would not seek another term.

Snell announced his plans to retire in May after serving as superintendent for 12 years. He was originally scheduled to leave the district in November, but later in the year the district announced he would be leaving in October. According to Central York's student newspaper, Snell's official last day was Sept. 3.

The district announced in September that Peter Aiken would take over as superintendent later this year. In the meantime, assistant to the superintendent Ryan Billet has stepped in as the acting head of the district.

Snell was "disgruntled" in his final days with the district, according to a Wednesday post on the Citizens for Central York Facebook page, the campaign page for incumbents Veronica Gemma and Tim Strickler and newcomer Faith Casale.

Snell did not respond to a request for comment about the three candidate's allegations on Wednesday.

The three Republicans' post accused Snell of "spitefully" sending an email to Central York principals that included a list of resources by creators of color that the board unanimously voted to restrict from the classroom in November. The board has since reversed that decision due to public outcry.

Snell did send the list of banned resources to Central York's principals on Aug. 11 and also forwarded it to board president Jane Johnson, according to email records obtained by The York Dispatch via a public records request.

In an Aug. 25 email, Snell clarified that he sent the list to principals to remind them of the "board directive" after the topic came up during a work retreat.

The Citizens for Central York post also disputed that the November board decision was a "ban," and that Snell coined that term in his email.

The full motion, which was unanimously approved Nov. 9, reads: "It is recommended that the Board approve a written directive to staff to remove the diversity resource list and not allow any resources from this list to be used in any classrooms in the Central York School District and continue to use materials and resources previously in place."

Gemma and Casale did not return requests for comment. Strickler declined to comment, citing his displeasure over The York Dispatch's reporting on the book ban.

Their claims are similar to those made previously by Gemma and York County GOP chairman Jeff Piccola, which runs counter to the board's own resolution.

