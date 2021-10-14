Firefighter injured, another man airlifted to hospital in bulldozer incident

A Dover Township volunteer firefighter and another man were taken to the hospital following an incident involving a bulldozer, according to officials.

First responders were dispatched to special rescue about 12:45 p.m. Thursday in the 4100 block of Lark Lane in Dover Township, according to York County 911.

A man had gotten his hand stuck in the front end loader of a bulldozer, said Capt. Michael McCoy with the Dover Township Volunteer Fire Department.

More:'Stressed out over video games,' man abused toddler for weeks: police

More:I-83 bridge in Harrisburg to close this weekend: What you need to know

Firefighters used multiple pieces of extrication equipment to get him out, he said, since it was an older, heavy piece of machinery.

The man, who was conscious and alert during the extrication, was airlifted to the hospital, McCoy said, possibly to a trauma center that specializes in hands.

"The only injury was to his hand," McCoy said, and the injuries weren't life threatening.

A Dover firefighter was also injured at the scene and taken to WellSpan York Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, McCoy said. It's unclear how the firefighter was injured.

Appreciate local news? Consider subscribing to The York Dispatch.