Dense fog limits visibility in York County on Thursday morning

A dense fog advisory is in effect for York County and central Pennsylvania until 10 a.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service in State College said.

Visibility is less than a quarter mile, and drivers are reminded to keep their low beams on and allow plenty of distance between vehicles, the NWS said.

More:I-83 bridge in Harrisburg to close this weekend: What you need to know

More:'Unusual request': Murder suspect asks trial judge to marry himself, girlfriend

"The majority of the fog will be confined to but widespread within the deeper valleys that contain larger streams or rivers, and population centers," according to forecasters.

Visibility will drop to near zero in some locations, while ridge tops and higher terrain away from the streams and rivers will be free from the fog, the weather service announced.

Thursday will be cloudy, then gradually become mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Want to get weather alerts? Consider subscribing to The York Dispatch.