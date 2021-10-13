What's new with Wawa, turbulence at Southwest Airlines

Good morning, everybody!

Welcome again to the Daily Dispatch. We got some great stories for you today.

We're No. 1! A York County football team is now ranked No. 1 among Pennsylvania's biggest high schools.

There's turbulence at Southwest Airlines, and it's affecting travelers.

Self-checkout will soon be available at convenience stores. Wawa, is that really true?

Wednesday's stories:

Like what you're reading? Consider subscribing to The York Dispatch.