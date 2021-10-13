'Stressed out over video games,' man abused toddler for weeks: police

Police charged the mother of a 1-year-old who was allegedly physically abused by a man "due to frustrations over" video games.

Aida Marie Dickson, 28, faces a felony charge of child endangerment for failing to protect the child and report the abuse, police said.

Officials discovered the boy’s injuries in August when Dickson took him to Penn State Hershey Medical Center after someone insisted that he be treated, according to charging documents.

Fairview Township Police arrested Michael Scott Miller, 37, last month following an investigation of allegations that he had physically abused the boy over a period of about three weeks.

More:1-year-old endured physical abuse for weeks: police

The nature of Dickson and Miller's relationship was not explicitly stated in the charging documents.

Miller, who was the primary caretaker, allegedly hit the 1-year-old "when things weren't going well" in his video game or when the child cried, according to police.

When he was "stressed out over video games," he would reportedly smack the boy in the head with the game controller or pull the child's hair so hard that he almost lifted the boy off the floor, police records allege.

Miller also held the boy's head under water for about a minute and covered the toddler's mouth and nose, causing the toddler to bleed from the mouth, police said. The man also reportedly once bit the child's hand so hard that one of the boy's fingernails nearly fell off. The nail was later pulled off by Miller.

More:York City Police: 5-year-old girl stabbed by mother is released from hospital

More:Police: Hanover couple found unconscious at intersection with toddlers in car

Dickson allegedly witnessed the abuse but did nothing, even though she had opportunities to do so, police allege. Three minors in Miller and Dickson's Fairview Township home saw the abuse, according to police.

Miller is charged with felonies aggravated assault and a misdemeanor child endangerment. His case is in York County Court of Common Please and a formal arraignment is scheduled Oct. 15. He's free on $30,000 bail.

Dickson was arraigned Oct. 8 before District Judge Keith L. Albright and is in York County Prison in lieu of $25,000. Her preliminary hearing is Oct. 20 before District Judge Scott J. Gross.

Appreciate local news? Consider subscribing to The York Dispatch.