'If I get COVID, I will shoot all them,' Central York teacher threatened administrators: Police

A Sinking Springs Elementary School teacher was arrested Friday for allegedly threatening to shoot administrators after a disagreement over COVID-19 protocols.

According to a CBS 21 News report, court documents said Chad Gerrick, a math and science teacher, was frustrated with Central York School District administrators after maintenance removed a plastic barrier he had installed in his classroom.

Later during the school day, employees reportedly overheard Gerrick making threats in the cafeteria against district administrators, as well as other people at Sinking Springs and at the Central York Educational Service Center.

"If I get COVID, I will shoot all them [expletive]," Gerrick said, according to a court affidavit. "I don't care how sick I am, I will come into school and spread COVID to everyone that I can."

Police arrested Gerrick on Friday, and he was released after posting $25,000 bail. He was suspended by Central York's acting superintendent, Ryan Billet. Gerrick's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 22.

The Central York School District has seen high levels of COVID-19 spread compared with other York County school districts, particularly at Sinking Springs Elementary. The school has recorded 44 cases of the district's 134 overall so far during the 2021-22 school year, more than any other Central York school.

Central York officials released this statement on the arrest:

"We are aware that Mr. Chad Gerrick was arrested on Friday, October 8. Central York School District is currently working closely with Northern Regional Police Department during this ongoing investigation. Mr. Gerrick is on leave at this time. The District cannot share any additional information on this personnel matter."

According to the CBS report, police searched Gerrick's car and found no weapons. However, nine long guns and one pistol were removed from Gerrick's residence.

Because of the COVID spread, the district previously planned to halt in-person fifth grade classes at the school until Wednesday. But on Tuesday, the district gave a follow-up announcement stating that the entire Sinking Springs Elementary building would be closed until Monday.

According to the announcement, the district has recorded at least 19 COVID-19 cases in the building in the last 14 days.

