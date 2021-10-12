Parents attack 12-year-old girl after being summoned to break up a fight: police

A York City couple faces felony charges after allegedly attacking a 12-year-old girl with a baseball bat at a local bowling alley, police said.

Luis A. Villafane-Ocasio, 51, and Fanny Jimenez, 43, showed up at Laser Alleys Family Fun Center in Springettsbury Township, according to charing documents, after their 13-year-old daughter told them that people had guns and wanted to fight her.

Neither young woman has been named because of their age. It's not clear if either faces charges.

Surveillance video showed the 13-year-old and Jimenez pacing around in the parking lot before running into the the building and fighting the victim, according to police.

Police said the 12-year-old ran away from the 13-year-old at first but then "turns around and squares up" as the teen attempted to throw a punch at her. Camera phone videos show both Jimenez and Villafane-Ocasio intervening at times as the girls fought with numerous witnesses, including some younger children, according to police.

Jimenez allegedly struck the 12-year-old twice with the baseball bat, police said. She also stomped on the girl's head and body after Villafane-Ocasio violently pushed the juvenile to the ground.

The victim suffered a concussion, according to police.

Springettsbury Township Police responded about 10:45 p.m. Sept. 18 to Laser Alleys Family Fun Center, 3905 E Market St., after an employee called 911, according to police.

Villafane-Ocasio faces felony charges of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and various misdemeanors, including simple assault, conspiracy and disorderly conduct

Jimenez, faces two counts of felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of simple assault, possession of an instrument of crime with intent, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct.

Both adults were arraigned Tuesday morning before District Judge Barry L. Bloss Jr. and released on nonmonetary bond, meaning a set of conditions set by the judge that were not immediately available.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled Oct. 26 before Bloss.

