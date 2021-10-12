Central York expands Sinking Springs' COVID-19 closure to all grades, extends to Monday

All Sinking Springs Elementary students will be learning remotely until Monday after Central York School District saw high levels of COVID-19 spread within the building.

The district previously closed just fifth grade classes at the school on Friday, with plans to bring fifth graders back to the classroom on Wednesday. It was the first time in York County that a public school district has closed just one grade due to COVID-19, rather than closing an entire building.

But on Tuesday, the district announced it would be closing the school for all grades starting Wednesday, after seeing continued COVID-19 spread. According to the announcement, Central York has recorded at least 19 cases at Sinking Springs in the last 14 days.

More:'If I get COVID, I will shoot all them,' Central York teacher threatened administrators: Police

More:Two school districts move some students to remote learning Friday due to COVID-19

More:'Politically injected': Central York school board race heats up amid intense scrutiny

All Sinking Springs students will be learning remotely, with plans to return students to the classroom on Monday. The closure will allow Central York's custodial staff to sanitize the building.

The Central York School District has one of the highest total COVID-19 cases among York County school districts this school year, particularly at Sinking Springs. The elementary school has recorded 44 cases this year out of the district's overall 134 cases, according to Central York's website. That is more cases than any other Central York school.

Three other local schools have closed due to COVID-19 this school year. Spring Grove Area Middle School closed Friday last week after recording 37 cases since the start of the year, according to Spring Grove's website.

The Northern York County School District closed its high school and its middle school back to back in September after the buildings recorded 19 and 18 cases, respectively.